Eater San Diego: Most Anticipated Restaurants and Bars

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Danielle Radin

Published 2 hours ago

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at some highly anticipated new restaurants and bars around the city.

    Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar 
    The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails. 

    12 Upcoming Restaurant and Bar Openings
    Fall will bring a fresh crop and food and drink offerings to San Diego, from second locations by established restaurant groups to all-new eateries, cocktail bars, and more. From ramen shops and doughnut stores to Asian and French cuisine, see what to look forward to next season.

    Well-known Chef Announces Return to San Diego
    Travis Swikard, formerly a culinary director for famed chef Daniel Boulud in New York, is moving back to his hometown of San Diego to open his first solo restaurant. Scheduled to launch by mid-2019, it will serve a menu of California-Mediterranean cuisine.

    North Park Eatery Inspired by Baja's Wine County
    The owner of City Tacos will open Ambrosia next month on University Avenue. The restaurant will offer a menu influenced by the culinary style and ingredients of the Valle de Guadalupe, from the prized wine from the region to Baja-sourced seafood.

    Where to Eat Thai Food 
    Eater's latest map features a dozen of San Diego's top restaurants for Thai food.  The list includes acclaimed eateries ranging from Point Loma's Supanee House of Thai to the cash-only Thai Papaya in Linda Vista, which offer everything from spicy salads to hearty curries and more.

    Carlsbad Has a New Spot for Cocktails
    Clara is now open on the coast in Carlsbad. The stylish, retro-modern spot gives North County another cocktail destination, mixing up a range of refreshing drinks alongside a menu of California cuisine that includes flatbreads and vegetable-based plates. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

