Eater San Diego: Most Anticipated Restaurants and Bars

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at some highly anticipated new restaurants and bars around the city.

Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar

The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails.

12 Upcoming Restaurant and Bar Openings

Fall will bring a fresh crop and food and drink offerings to San Diego, from second locations by established restaurant groups to all-new eateries, cocktail bars, and more. From ramen shops and doughnut stores to Asian and French cuisine, see what to look forward to next season.

Well-known Chef Announces Return to San Diego

Travis Swikard, formerly a culinary director for famed chef Daniel Boulud in New York, is moving back to his hometown of San Diego to open his first solo restaurant. Scheduled to launch by mid-2019, it will serve a menu of California-Mediterranean cuisine.

North Park Eatery Inspired by Baja's Wine County

The owner of City Tacos will open Ambrosia next month on University Avenue. The restaurant will offer a menu influenced by the culinary style and ingredients of the Valle de Guadalupe, from the prized wine from the region to Baja-sourced seafood.

Where to Eat Thai Food

Eater's latest map features a dozen of San Diego's top restaurants for Thai food. The list includes acclaimed eateries ranging from Point Loma's Supanee House of Thai to the cash-only Thai Papaya in Linda Vista, which offer everything from spicy salads to hearty curries and more.

Carlsbad Has a New Spot for Cocktails

Clara is now open on the coast in Carlsbad. The stylish, retro-modern spot gives North County another cocktail destination, mixing up a range of refreshing drinks alongside a menu of California cuisine that includes flatbreads and vegetable-based plates.