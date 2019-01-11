Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including news of an acclaimed chef's plans for a rooftop restaurant in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter.

World Famous Chef Opening Asian Restaurant Downtown

Chef Akira Back, who runs an empire of restaurants around the word including the Michelin-starred Dosa in Seoul, Korea, will launch Lumi by Akira Back in downtown’s Gaslamp District. The rooftop restaurant, serving modern Japanese cuisines, is a partnership with local RMD Group.

Korean Fried Chicken Lands in Rancho Bernardo

A fried chicken concept from Korea will launch its first location in Rancho Bernardo next month; it’s one of three branches opening this year in the San Diego area. The fast-casual Rice Chicken specializes in extra crispy rice flour-crusted chicken, which is available with a variety of sauces and seasonings.

North County's First Cat Café Debuts This Weekend

Vista's new cat cafe, Cat & Craft, launches this Saturday, Jan. 12. It combines a café serving craft coffee drinks and local pastries with a foster cat lounge of adoptable cats and kittens. Visitors can pay by the hour to play with the cats, with all adoption fees going to a local non-profit.

Hello Kitty Café Truck Stopping in Carlsbad

Hello Kitty's cute café on wheels is scheduled to roll into The Shoppes at Carlsbad this Saturday, Jan. 12. Parked at the mall from 10 a.m to 8 p.m., the truck will be selling adorable Hello Kitty merchandise including T-shirts and treats ranging from petit fours to macaroons.

Morrocan-Baja Eatery Coming to North Park

Medina will open on El Cajon Boulevard next month. The refined fast-casual restaurant finds the crossroads between the cuisines of Morocco and Baja California with an interesting menu that features couscous grain bowls, Moroccan-spiced chicken asado, and merguez sausage flatbread tacos.