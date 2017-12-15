Eater San Diego: Menya Ultra Ramen Heads to Mira Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Fire Weather Warning Issued for San Diego...
OLY-SD

Eater San Diego: Menya Ultra Ramen Heads to Mira Mesa

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eater San Diego: Menya Ultra Ramen Heads to Mira Mesa
    Menya Ultra Ramen
    Menya Ultra Ramen launched its first location in Kearny Mesa earlier this year, to much fanfare.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including plans for popular ramen shop's expansion into Mira Mesa, plus cool ice cream pop-ups from a Portland transplant.

    Menya Ultra Ramen Expanding to Mira Mesa
    Kearny Mesa's ultra-popular Menya Ultra Ramen – which has drawn crowds since it opened earlier this year – has announced that it will debut a second location in Mira Mesa. Set to launch by mid-2018, the new branch will feature an expanded menu. Menya hails from Japan and these are the company’s first locations in the United States. The Kearny Mesa location was crowned Eater's Restaurant of the Year. 

    Salt & Straw Ice Cream Plans Weekend Pop-Ups
    Starting Friday and running through Dec. 18, Portland-based Salt & Straw Ice Cream will be popping up at businesses around San Diego in anticipation of the opening of its storefront in Little Italy. The sweet stops will include Little Italy neighbors James Coffee Co. and Herb & Eatery, as well as Point Loma's Modern Times Beer. The pop-ups will feature the ice cream shop’s most popular flavors. The San Diego location is set to open sometime this month.

    Luxury Steakhouse Coming to San Diego's North Embarcadero
    Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will be part of the mix at North Embarcadero's new BRIC development, which will include a community park and the InterContinental San Diego hotel. The two-story restaurant, which is part of a chain of fine dining steakhouses, will feature views of the San Diego harbor.

    Where to Eat Ramen in San Diego Right Now
    Eater offers a guide to San Diego's top eateries for Japanese ramen. The 13 recommended restaurants range from traditional ramen shops that make their own fresh noodles to chef-driven spots doing creative takes on the popular comfort food.

    Bankers Hill Brews Up Craft Coffee Bar
    WestBean Coffee Roasters, a local company that runs shops in downtown San Diego and Liberty Public Market, has launched a new sit-down café on a prime Bankers Hill corner. The all-day eatery features WestBean's signature coffee and espresso drinks as well as an extended food menu ranging from breakfast sandwiches to pastries, soups, and more. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices