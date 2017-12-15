Menya Ultra Ramen launched its first location in Kearny Mesa earlier this year, to much fanfare.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including plans for popular ramen shop's expansion into Mira Mesa, plus cool ice cream pop-ups from a Portland transplant.

Menya Ultra Ramen Expanding to Mira Mesa

Kearny Mesa's ultra-popular Menya Ultra Ramen – which has drawn crowds since it opened earlier this year – has announced that it will debut a second location in Mira Mesa. Set to launch by mid-2018, the new branch will feature an expanded menu. Menya hails from Japan and these are the company’s first locations in the United States. The Kearny Mesa location was crowned Eater's Restaurant of the Year.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Plans Weekend Pop-Ups

Starting Friday and running through Dec. 18, Portland-based Salt & Straw Ice Cream will be popping up at businesses around San Diego in anticipation of the opening of its storefront in Little Italy. The sweet stops will include Little Italy neighbors James Coffee Co. and Herb & Eatery, as well as Point Loma's Modern Times Beer. The pop-ups will feature the ice cream shop’s most popular flavors. The San Diego location is set to open sometime this month.

Luxury Steakhouse Coming to San Diego's North Embarcadero

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will be part of the mix at North Embarcadero's new BRIC development, which will include a community park and the InterContinental San Diego hotel. The two-story restaurant, which is part of a chain of fine dining steakhouses, will feature views of the San Diego harbor.

Where to Eat Ramen in San Diego Right Now

Eater offers a guide to San Diego's top eateries for Japanese ramen. The 13 recommended restaurants range from traditional ramen shops that make their own fresh noodles to chef-driven spots doing creative takes on the popular comfort food.

Bankers Hill Brews Up Craft Coffee Bar

WestBean Coffee Roasters, a local company that runs shops in downtown San Diego and Liberty Public Market, has launched a new sit-down café on a prime Bankers Hill corner. The all-day eatery features WestBean's signature coffee and espresso drinks as well as an extended food menu ranging from breakfast sandwiches to pastries, soups, and more.