Eater San Diego: Lola 55 Preview; Food Hall Update

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Danielle Radin

Published 53 minutes ago

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a sneak peek of a new East Village hotspot and word on North County's new food hall.

    Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar 
    The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails. 

    Tacos and Cocktails Arriving Monday in the East Village
    The highly anticipated Lola 55 debuts officially this Monday but Eater has an early look at the menu, which features chef-driven tacos based on local seafood and produce. The fast-casual eatery, designed by Bells + Whistles (Campfire, Starlite), also includes a full cocktail bar.

    Windmill Food Hall Adds Burgers and Belgian Eats
    Due this September in Carlsbad, Windmill Food Hall will include multiple vendors, indoor/outdoor seating, games, and more. Rounding out the food lineup, which also includes Korean fried chicken, pizza, tacos, are Notorious Burgers and Belgium Delights.

    Mexican Bar and Eatery Lands on Coronado Waterfront
    El Roy's Tequila Bar + Kitchen, which replaces Candelas on the Bay, has unveiled a new look and menu that includes a custom-drawn mural and an array of dishes that interpret classic Mexican flavors in fresh and modern ways. 

    Knotty Barrel Expanding to North County
    The East Village gastropub has announced that it's bringing a second location to Rancho Penasquitos. Slated for Spring 2016, the family-friendly venue will feature an outdoor beer garden, lawn games, weekend brunch, and a substantial kids menu.

    Filipino Eatery and Entertainment Venue Launches on Miramar
    Sarap Filipino Kitchen has soft opened on Miramar. The spacious restaurant, which seats 150, will cater to groups with beer and wine and entertainment offerings ranging from karaoke to live comedy. The still-expanding menu is stocked with traditional Filipino dishes including chicken adobo, lumpia, pancit, crispy pata and more comfort food.

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

