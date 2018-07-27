Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on a bayfront restaurant development and a large brewery project headed for La Mesa.

Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar

The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails.

Huge Dining Hub Launches at North Embarcadero

Local restaurant company The Brigantine, Inc. has broken ground on Portside Pier, their two-story, multi-concept restaurant development that replaces Anthony's Fish Grotto on North Harbor Drive. Due in late 2019, it will feature four eateries, rooftop bars, and pubic viewing areas.

22 Classic Restaurants in San Diego

Looking to taste a slice of history? Eater's map of '22 of the best classic restaurants' has you covered, with a guide featuring everything from timeless steakhouses to old-school diners and more long-lived eatery around San Diego.

Brewery, Restaurant, and Recreation Venue Slated for La Mesa

The Cohn Restaurant Group has announced plans for the Fall 2018 opening of Draft Republic Brewing Co., a new 25,000-square-foot project that will include a brewery, bar, and restaurant as well as a beer garden featuring lawn games and a miniature golf course.

Modern Italian Eatery Coming to Oceanside

This fall, a historic Oceanside building will relaunch as Blade 1936. Helmed by a well-known Italian chef and a master pizza maker, the restaurant's menu will feature contemporary Italian cuisine that ranges from seafood to housemade pasta and will offer dinner as well as weekend brunch.

Distillery Restaurant To Debut in Barrio Logan

East County's Liberty Call Distilling will expand to Barrio Logan with a second distillery and full-fledged restaurant. Scheduled to launch next spring, Liberty Call Distilling Kitchen will feature cocktails made with its house spirits and a menu of small plates crafted to pair with them.



