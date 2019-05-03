Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at an over-the-top brunch spot in foodie-centric Little Italy.

Morning Glory Ups the Basic Brunch Game

CH Projects (Born & Raised) has unveiled its $4 million daytime destination, Morning Glory, a new brunch spot that's part of the Piazza della Famiglia in the heart of Little Italy. The opulently-designed space is serving a globally-inspired breakfast menu that includes trendy soufflé pancakes from Japan and chilaquiles with mole. Also on the menu: beloved brunch sippers, including tableside Bloody Marys.

Golden Hill Bar Will Pair Cocktails With Vietnamese Cuisine

Kingfisher is coming to Golden Hill this winter – a cocktail bar and restaurant from the owners of Crab Hut. The eatery will feature drinks made with Asian ingredients and a menu of modernized Vietnamese dishes using California ingredients with French influences.

Shake Shack Touches Down Little Italy

The burger giant, which has existing outposts in UTC, Mission Valley, and Carmel Valley, has landed on India Street. Marking Shake Shack's first stand-alone location in San Diego, the India Street shop features a large dog-friendly patio and its very own parking lot.

Korean, Peruvian, and Hawaiian Fare Join Liberty Public Market

The next wave of food vendors at Liberty Public Market has been announced. Newly-opened at the food hall is Latin Chef, a Peruvian eatery, which will be joined by BOPJO Seoul in a Bowl...Or Tortilla!, which will fuse Korean and Mexican cuisines, as well as an offshoot of North Park Hawaiian spot, Ono Grinds.

Extraordinary Desserts Reveals New Bankers Hill Showcase

With the closure of its original, long-running location in Bankers Hill, the acclaimed dessert shop has opened a sparkling new location nearby that features additional seating and a sleek, modern design. This store also offers Extraordinary Desserts' savory menu.