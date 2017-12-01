Eater San Diego: New San Marcos Restaurant Offers On-Site Childcare - NBC 7 San Diego
Eater San Diego: New San Marcos Restaurant Offers On-Site Childcare

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

    Courtesy of Landon's Gourmet Kitchen
    The playroom at Landon's Gourmet Kitchen in San Marcos where employees will watch your kids while you eat at the restaurant.

    Want to go out to dinner but can’t snag a babysitter? A new restaurant in San Diego’s North County is addressing the all-too-familiar plight of parents with an in-house childcare area. Eater San Diego shares that scoop, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

    San Marcos Restaurant Features On-Site Childcare
    Landon’s Gourmet Kitchen recently opened in San Marcos, with a unique feature: a playroom where trained employees will supervise kids so adults can enjoy a meal out. The playroom is available for children ages 1 to 6 and may include activities like arts and crafts, games and quiet time to do homework. As for the food, the farm-to-table menu is sourced from seasonal and local ingredients and also features options for kids. The eatery serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

    Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria Expanding to Carlsbad
    Pisco, a Peruvian restaurant that debuted at Liberty Station earlier this year, is now expanding, heading to Carlsbad where it will replace the 4,500-square-foot Sammy's Wood Fired Pizza. Pisco will bring its popular Peruvian specialties and pisco-based cocktails to its North County spot; this location will also serve lunch.

    Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Lands at Polite Provisions
    The Adams Avenue cocktail parlor is one of 50 bars around the world that have transformed themselves this holiday season into “Miracle,” a Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Running through Christmas Eve, Polite Provisions is decorated as a winter wonderland, offering a special menu of seasonal, festive drinks. Cheers!

    JRDN at Tower23 Planning Revamp in Pacific Beach
    After a decade on the Pacific Beach boardwalk, Tower23 Hotel will refresh JRDN, its signature restaurant. The beachfront eatery will shutter for a month starting in January for upgrades which include fresh furnishings and the addition of a new, glassed-in sushi kitchen.

    Cocktail Supply Store Opens in North Park
    Professional bartenders and home cocktail enthusiasts can now stock up at Collins & Coupe in North Park. New to El Cajon Boulevard, the shop carries a curated selection vintage glassware, bar tools and a large array of bitters, syrups, and garnishes for cocktail creation. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

