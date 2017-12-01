The playroom at Landon's Gourmet Kitchen in San Marcos where employees will watch your kids while you eat at the restaurant.

Want to go out to dinner but can’t snag a babysitter? A new restaurant in San Diego’s North County is addressing the all-too-familiar plight of parents with an in-house childcare area. Eater San Diego shares that scoop, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

San Marcos Restaurant Features On-Site Childcare

Landon’s Gourmet Kitchen recently opened in San Marcos, with a unique feature: a playroom where trained employees will supervise kids so adults can enjoy a meal out. The playroom is available for children ages 1 to 6 and may include activities like arts and crafts, games and quiet time to do homework. As for the food, the farm-to-table menu is sourced from seasonal and local ingredients and also features options for kids. The eatery serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria Expanding to Carlsbad

Pisco, a Peruvian restaurant that debuted at Liberty Station earlier this year, is now expanding, heading to Carlsbad where it will replace the 4,500-square-foot Sammy's Wood Fired Pizza. Pisco will bring its popular Peruvian specialties and pisco-based cocktails to its North County spot; this location will also serve lunch.

Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Lands at Polite Provisions

The Adams Avenue cocktail parlor is one of 50 bars around the world that have transformed themselves this holiday season into “Miracle,” a Christmas-themed pop-up bar. Running through Christmas Eve, Polite Provisions is decorated as a winter wonderland, offering a special menu of seasonal, festive drinks. Cheers!

JRDN at Tower23 Planning Revamp in Pacific Beach

After a decade on the Pacific Beach boardwalk, Tower23 Hotel will refresh JRDN, its signature restaurant. The beachfront eatery will shutter for a month starting in January for upgrades which include fresh furnishings and the addition of a new, glassed-in sushi kitchen.

Cocktail Supply Store Opens in North Park

Professional bartenders and home cocktail enthusiasts can now stock up at Collins & Coupe in North Park. New to El Cajon Boulevard, the shop carries a curated selection vintage glassware, bar tools and a large array of bitters, syrups, and garnishes for cocktail creation.