Eater San Diego: Gaslamp Restaurants To Try; New Japanese Eateries

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a guide to the best eating the Gaslamp and a look at two new spots for Japanese food.
18 Gaslamp Restaurants To Try
The Gaslamp Quarter is regarded as tourist central but savvy locals know how to find its standout eateries. Eater maps 18 of the best food and drink options downtown, from gastropubs and sushi bars to restaurants serving Mexican and Italian cuisine.
Japanese Tea House and Sake Bar Debuts in Kensington
Tanuki is settling in on Adams Avenue, where it offers a Japanese tea and coffee, plus fresh pastries, during the day. At night, it transforms into a sake bar, featuring a menu that ranges from sushi rolls to whole grilled menu.
Kearny Mesa Adds Another Ramen Shop
The newest spot for ramen has launched on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, where Ramen Ryoma has opened the first of at least four locations in San Diego. It specializes in miso-based, Sapporo-style traditional ramen as well as Japanese small plates.
New Orleans-Inspired Cocktail Bar Coming to North Park
Slated to debut this fall, Louisiana Purchase will land on University Avenue in a stylish indoor/outdoor space that includes an exhibition kitchen. It will serve riffs on classic New Orleans cocktails and dishes, from the Sazerac to shrimp and grits.
Dark Horse Coffee Opens in La Mesa
The local roaster has just launched its fourth San Diego cafe in East County, where it brings its signature craft coffee drinks and a food menu that now includes sweet and savory Belgian-style waffles. Next up are locations in Orange County and Hawaii.