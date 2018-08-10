Eater San Diego: Gaslamp Restaurants To Try; New Japanese Eateries

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a guide to the best eating the Gaslamp and a look at two new spots for Japanese food.

Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar

The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails.

18 Gaslamp Restaurants To Try

The Gaslamp Quarter is regarded as tourist central but savvy locals know how to find its standout eateries. Eater maps 18 of the best food and drink options downtown, from gastropubs and sushi bars to restaurants serving Mexican and Italian cuisine.

Japanese Tea House and Sake Bar Debuts in Kensington

Tanuki is settling in on Adams Avenue, where it offers a Japanese tea and coffee, plus fresh pastries, during the day. At night, it transforms into a sake bar, featuring a menu that ranges from sushi rolls to whole grilled menu.

Kearny Mesa Adds Another Ramen Shop

The newest spot for ramen has launched on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, where Ramen Ryoma has opened the first of at least four locations in San Diego. It specializes in miso-based, Sapporo-style traditional ramen as well as Japanese small plates.

New Orleans-Inspired Cocktail Bar Coming to North Park

Slated to debut this fall, Louisiana Purchase will land on University Avenue in a stylish indoor/outdoor space that includes an exhibition kitchen. It will serve riffs on classic New Orleans cocktails and dishes, from the Sazerac to shrimp and grits.

Dark Horse Coffee Opens in La Mesa

The local roaster has just launched its fourth San Diego cafe in East County, where it brings its signature craft coffee drinks and a food menu that now includes sweet and savory Belgian-style waffles. Next up are locations in Orange County and Hawaii.