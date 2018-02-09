Eater San Diego: Craft Beer Heads to Point Loma's Waterfront - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Eater San Diego: Craft Beer Heads to Point Loma's Waterfront

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    United States     		0000
    2
    Afghanistan     		0000
    3
    Albania    		0000
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eater San Diego: Craft Beer Heads to Point Loma's Waterfront
    Heartwork Hill
    Eppig Brewing's new tasting room in Point Loma offers craft brews, snacks, and stunning views.

    A local craft brewery has brought its suds to Point Loma’s waterfront. Eater San Diego taps into that project, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

    Eppig Brewing Launches Waterfront Tasting Room in Point Loma
    North Park’s craft brewery, Eppig Brewing, has opened its first satellite tasting room in a stunning new spot along the shores of Point Loma. The dockside Biergarten, which features panoramic views of the harbor and downtown San Diego from nearly every seat, offers Eppig's full beer list as well as a menu of snacks, sandwiches, wraps and more.

    Herb & Wood's Brian Malarkey Opening Downtown Asian Restaurant
    The team behind Little Italy hotspot Herb & Wood – including San Diego-based celebrity chef Brian Malarkey – has announced its next project, Animae, which will open at the base of downtown's new luxury residential tower, Pacific Gate by Bosa. Due by the end of the year, the modern Asian restaurant will serve everything from Japanese Kobe beef to fresh raw seafood.

    LA's Sweetfin Pokes Makes San Diego Debut at Westfield UTC
    With seven locations throughout the Los Angeles area, Sweetfin Poke makes its first foray into San Diego with a newly-opened eatery at Westfield UTC. The menu, which was created by a former “Top Chef” competitor, features fresh, sustainable seafood. Another outpost is planned for North County's incoming One Paseo development.

    Little Italy Food Hall Includes Eatery From Sam the Cooking Guy
    Local television host and cookbook author Sam Zien, also known as “Sam the Cooking Guy,” will open his first eatery as part of the Little Italy Food Hall, a new project opening this summer in the heart of Little Italy. Zien's concept, called Not Not Tacos, will be joined by other food vendors including Roast Sandwich Shop and Wicked Maine Lobster, which also have locations at Liberty Public Market.

    North Park's Grand Ole BBQ y Asado Expanding to East County
    A popular spot for authentic central Texas barbecue since opening in North Park in 2015, Grand Ole BBQ will open a second location in El Cajon that will encompass 15,000-square-feet of family-friendly dining, live entertainment, games and more. Due this summer in the community of Flinn Springs, the project is a partnership with local hospitality group Social Syndicate.

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices