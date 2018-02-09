A local craft brewery has brought its suds to Point Loma’s waterfront. Eater San Diego taps into that project, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Eppig Brewing Launches Waterfront Tasting Room in Point Loma

North Park’s craft brewery, Eppig Brewing, has opened its first satellite tasting room in a stunning new spot along the shores of Point Loma. The dockside Biergarten, which features panoramic views of the harbor and downtown San Diego from nearly every seat, offers Eppig's full beer list as well as a menu of snacks, sandwiches, wraps and more.

Herb & Wood's Brian Malarkey Opening Downtown Asian Restaurant

The team behind Little Italy hotspot Herb & Wood – including San Diego-based celebrity chef Brian Malarkey – has announced its next project, Animae, which will open at the base of downtown's new luxury residential tower, Pacific Gate by Bosa. Due by the end of the year, the modern Asian restaurant will serve everything from Japanese Kobe beef to fresh raw seafood.

LA's Sweetfin Pokes Makes San Diego Debut at Westfield UTC

With seven locations throughout the Los Angeles area, Sweetfin Poke makes its first foray into San Diego with a newly-opened eatery at Westfield UTC. The menu, which was created by a former “Top Chef” competitor, features fresh, sustainable seafood. Another outpost is planned for North County's incoming One Paseo development.

Little Italy Food Hall Includes Eatery From Sam the Cooking Guy

Local television host and cookbook author Sam Zien, also known as “Sam the Cooking Guy,” will open his first eatery as part of the Little Italy Food Hall, a new project opening this summer in the heart of Little Italy. Zien's concept, called Not Not Tacos, will be joined by other food vendors including Roast Sandwich Shop and Wicked Maine Lobster, which also have locations at Liberty Public Market.

North Park's Grand Ole BBQ y Asado Expanding to East County

A popular spot for authentic central Texas barbecue since opening in North Park in 2015, Grand Ole BBQ will open a second location in El Cajon that will encompass 15,000-square-feet of family-friendly dining, live entertainment, games and more. Due this summer in the community of Flinn Springs, the project is a partnership with local hospitality group Social Syndicate.