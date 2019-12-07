Ever wanted to dine inside your own personal terrarium? Oh, it’s possible. A pop-up dining experience that began in Canada is making its first-ever stop into the U.S., heading straight for Liberty Station. Eater San Diego shares the scoop on that, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene.

Incoming Pop-Up Experience Features Dining Under a Dome

Reservations are now available for “Dinner With A View,” a roving, luxury pop-up dining experience that will make its first U.S. stop in San Diego early next year. From Feb. 6, 2020, to March 8, 2020, Liberty Station's central promenade will be dotted with 33 clear geodesic domes, or terrariums, filled with tables, chairs and diners. Tickets to this pop-up (which don’t come cheap), include a three-course dinner prepared by a yet-to-be-announced but high-profile chef.

Sam the Cooking Guy Announces Second Eatery

Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien, the popular, localled-based Emmy-winning television personality and cookbook author will follow up his Not Not Tacos concept in the Little Italy Food Hall with Graze by Sam the Cooking Guy. Opening early next year across from the food hall, the restaurant will also feature a full cocktail bar and retail beer and wine shop.

Topgolf Eyes Harbor Island for Expansion

The sporting and entertainment company, which operates venues around the globe, has submitted a proposal to the Port of San Diego for a giant, multi-story complex that would land on Harbor Island. Featuring high-tech interactive golfing ranges, a variety of games, and HDTVs, the site also includes event space, a restaurant, and bar.

Sweet Return: Babycakes Bakery is Back in Hillcrest

After spending a decade in Hillcrest, Babycakes Bakery had been closed for the past year. Now, the dessert shop has reopened in a nearby location with its specialty cupcakes in more than 20 flavors, plus other sweet treats including tarts, cookies, and custom cakes. The café plans to add a coffee menu soon as well as a bubbly bar pouring sparkling wine.

Oceanside Scores Craft Distillery and Restaurant

San Diego's newest distillery is now open in downtown Oceanside. Pacific Coast Spirits spans 12,000 square feet, making a variety of distillates that includes gin, vodka, brandy, and whiskey. The bar offers craft cocktails and the farm-to-table restaurant serves a menu of shared plates including – wait for it – a sampler that boasts housemade bacon + fried chicken + a cornbread waffle made from the distillery’s spent grain.