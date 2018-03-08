Eater San Diego: Colorful Desserts Debut at Del Mar Shop - NBC 7 San Diego
Eater San Diego: Colorful Desserts Debut at Del Mar Shop

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 6 hours ago

    Cream & Sugar, an Orange County-based desserts shop known for its colorful unicorn-inspired treats, is debuting in Del Mar.

    No, it’s not a sweet, sweet dream: unicorn-inspired desserts have arrived in Del Mar. Eater San Diego shares details on the new North County treats shop, plus word on several new local beer projects and other top stories of the week from our food and drink scene.

    Rainbow-Colored Unicorn Desserts Arrive in Del Mar
    Orange County's Creme & Sugar, which created the sweet sensation known as “unicorn hot chocolate,” has landed in North County. The dessert shop soft opens this weekend in the Beachside Del Mar Shopping Center with over-the-top treats ranging from sundaes and ice cream sandwiches to milkshakes and layer cakes.

    European-Style Beer Hall and Bar Coming to Little Italy
    Opening later this spring in the north end of Little Italy is Nolita Hall, a modern, beer-focused eatery that takes inspiration from Europe's classic beer halls. The 6,000-square-foot space will feature a large bar area that will also offer cocktails and a menu centered on wood-fired pizza. 

    Prepkitchen Bringing New Location to San Marcos
    The popular Prepkitchen eateries, which include locations in La Jolla, Del Mar and Little Italy, will add a branch in San Marcos. The restaurant is slated to open next month in Block C at North City. Earlier this year, Prepkitchen was sold to a Las Vegas-based hospitality group.

    Mikkeller Brewing Expanding in Little Italy and Miramar
    Mikkeller, the Danish brewery with a production facility in the Miramar area is building a cozy tasting room in Little Italy that will pour a lineup of rare and special releases. Meanwhile, at its Miramar facility, the brewery is gearing up for an expansion that will add a food component to the space. 

    Din Tai Fung Set for Summer Opening at Westfield UTC
    Renowned for its soup dumplings, Taiwanese eatery Din Tai Fung will join the culinary lineup at Westfield UTC where recent openings have included Shake Shack, Sweetfin Poke and True Food Kitchen. Din Tai Fung is currently scheduled to debut by late summer. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

