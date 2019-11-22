City Tacos continues its major expansion across San Diego, this time making its way up the coast to San Diego’s North County. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene. Now, let’s eat.

City Tacos Arrives in Encinitas

The popular North Park taco shop launches its first North County outpost this weekend in Encinitas' Lumberyard Shopping Center. The eatery is prepping for a major taco takeover across our city, with more locations headed for the East Village, Pacific Beach, and Sorrento Valley over the next few months.

Two High-Profile Gaslamp Restaurants Due in December

RMD Group (Rustic Root, Side Bar) is gearing up to unveil a 15,000-square-foot downtown venue that will encompass a rooftop Asian restaurant called Lumi by Akira Back, and Huntress, a luxury steakhouse and Japanese whisky bar. Both projects are set to open next month.

Local Filipino Pop-Up Competes on 'The Great Food Truck Race'

San Diego-based Lia's Lumpia is one of the teams featured on the upcoming season of the TV competition “The Great Food Truck Race,” which premieres Nov. 27 on the Food Network. The local eatery, which specializes in fusion versions of Filipino lumpia, can currently be found at local farmers markets and breweries.

Where to Eat in Barrio Logan

Eater's map of the vibrant Barrio Logan neighborhood includes 15 of the community's top spots for food and drink. From eateries featuring tacos and other Mexican specialties, Barrio Logan also features great options for Asian and Italian cuisine, craft beer, and more.

More Chinese Hot Pot for Convoy

A huge chain of Chinese hot pot restaurants, with more than 1,000 locations around the globe, will land in Kearny Mesa next month. At Liuyishou Hot Pot, diners can choose from a large variety of meat, seafood, and vegetables to be cooked tableside in hot pots filled with flavored broth, from spicy Chongqing-style soup to coconut chicken stock.