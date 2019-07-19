Buona Forchetta's new spot in North Park, Gelati & Peccati, will be a walk-up pizza and gelato shop on University Avenue. Standout slices are on the menu.

Buona Forchetta Bringing Gelato and Pizza to North Park

Buona Forchetta, South Park's beloved Italian restaurant, will be opening a walk-up pizza and gelato shop on University Avenue this August. Called Gelati & Peccati, the all-day eatery will offer 40 varieties of crisp-crusted Roman-style pizza with creative toppings, plus 18 flavors of freshly-made gelato. This spot will be open late, following suit with the nightlife in North Park.

Italian Hotspot Reveals Intimate Six-Seat Restaurant

This Monday in Bankers Hill marks the unveiling of Arama, the exclusive tasting menu-only restaurant inside Il Dandy. Offering a 12-course menu inside a six-seat dining room adjacent to the kitchen, it will showcase the modern, Michelin-starred cuisine from Il Dandy's Italian chefs.

Soda & Swine Reopens on Adams Avenue

The 7-year-old North Park eatery now pays tribute to retro Italian-American restaurants with refreshed décor and a new menu. In addition to revamped meatballs, it features hearty pasta dishes and family-sized platters of classic comfort food.

International Smoke Debuts at One Paseo

Backed by two marquee figures in the culinary world – award-winning chef Michael Mina and TV host/cookbook author Ayesha Curry – International Smoke has opened in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo complex. Drawing from global traditions of barbecue, it centers around wood-fired and smoke-infused cooking techniques.

Where to Eat and Drink During Comic-Con

Take a break from panels and crowds of Comic-Con International and seek shelter in a downtown restaurant or bar. Eater has a guide to 14 eateries within walking distance of the San Diego Convention Center, including a classic steakhouse, lively Mexican hangout, and other spots serving 'Con-themed drinks and dishes.