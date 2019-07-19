Eater San Diego: Buona Forchetta Brings Pizza & Gelato to North Park - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Breakfast Buzz

Breakfast Buzz

Your morning dose of need-to-know news, weather and more.

Eater San Diego: Buona Forchetta Brings Pizza & Gelato to North Park

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eater San Diego: Buona Forchetta Brings Pizza & Gelato to North Park
    Buona Forchetta
    Buona Forchetta's new spot in North Park, Gelati & Peccati, will be a walk-up pizza and gelato shop on University Avenue. Standout slices are on the menu.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including the beloved Italian eatery Buona Forchetta’s new project in North Park where patrons will be able to walk up and grab some standout slices and sweets.

    Buona Forchetta Bringing Gelato and Pizza to North Park
    Buona Forchetta, South Park's beloved Italian restaurant, will be opening a walk-up pizza and gelato shop on University Avenue this August. Called Gelati & Peccati, the all-day eatery will offer 40 varieties of crisp-crusted Roman-style pizza with creative toppings, plus 18 flavors of freshly-made gelato. This spot will be open late, following suit with the nightlife in North Park.

    Italian Hotspot Reveals Intimate Six-Seat Restaurant
    This Monday in Bankers Hill marks the unveiling of Arama, the exclusive tasting menu-only restaurant inside Il Dandy. Offering a 12-course menu inside a six-seat dining room adjacent to the kitchen, it will showcase the modern, Michelin-starred cuisine from Il Dandy's Italian chefs. 

    Soda & Swine Reopens on Adams Avenue
    The 7-year-old North Park eatery now pays tribute to retro Italian-American restaurants with refreshed décor and a new menu. In addition to revamped meatballs, it features hearty pasta dishes and family-sized platters of classic comfort food.

    International Smoke Debuts at One Paseo
    Backed by two marquee figures in the culinary world – award-winning chef Michael Mina and TV host/cookbook author Ayesha Curry – International Smoke has opened in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo complex. Drawing from global traditions of barbecue, it centers around wood-fired and smoke-infused cooking techniques. 

    Where to Eat and Drink During Comic-Con
    Take a break from panels and crowds of Comic-Con International and seek shelter in a downtown restaurant or bar. Eater has a guide to 14 eateries within walking distance of the San Diego Convention Center, including a classic steakhouse, lively Mexican hangout, and other spots serving 'Con-themed drinks and dishes. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices