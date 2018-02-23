San Diego-based celebrity chef Brian Malarkey is beaming with pride over Herb & Wood. The restaurant has been a huge hit in Little Italy and Malarkey will open a second location in Encinitas dubbed Herb & Sea.

Local celebrity chef Brian Malarkey is taking his prized Little Italy concept, Herb & Wood, up the coast to San Diego’s North County. Eater San Diego details, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Herb & Wood Expanding to Encinitas

Celebrity chef Brian Malarkey and the team behind Little Italy's blockbuster restaurant, Herb & Wood, are taking the concept up the coast to downtown Encinitas for their second location, scheduled to open early next year. Called Herb & Sea, this eatery will have an East Coast-inspired design and menu that features oyster and raw seafood dishes.

North Park Has a New Vietnamese Eatery

Shank & Bone has landed on University Avenue in North Park. Offering a colorful and contemporary setting for a menu featuring both classic Vietnamese dishes and modern interpretations, the restaurant is also serving local craft beer, sake and soju-based cocktails.

Buona Forchetta Adding Pizza to Petco Park

Opening Day for the San Diego Padres is same day that Buona Forchetta is slated to debut its new outpost at Petco Park. Located in Section 104, the Italian eatery will serve its wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizza made popular at its restaurants in South Park and Liberty Station, as well as beer, wine and gelato.

Where to Eat Tacos in San Diego

Tacos are a signature food of San Diego and every local has their own list of favorite taco spots serving up everything from fish tacos and hard-shell treats to birria, modern, Tijuana street-style and more. Here is Eater's guide to 20 standout places to get tacos in San Diego.

Nishiki Ramen Coming to Hillcrest

Operating in Kearny Mesa since 2015, Nishiki Ramen will open a second location at The Hub Hillcrest Market on University Avenue. The Japanese eatery is currently scheduled to debut there in late spring, and will have area dedicated to making fresh noodles for its varieties of ramen.