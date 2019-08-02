Pure Project Brewing's new tasting room is located at The Park on Fifth Avenue, in the Bankers Hill community. It's the craft brewery's first spinoff; its flagship location is in Miramar.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including the expansion of a local brewery into the Bankers Hill area, plus a big announcement from a high-profile restaurant.

Pure Project Brewing Unveils Bankers Hill Tasting Room

The popular Miramar-based craft brewery has branched out with its first satellite location, which opens this weekend on Fifth Avenue in Bankers Hill. Featuring 40 taps, an outdoor patio, and a sleek, modern design, this new tasting room offers Pure Project's core beer lineup as well as special barrel-aged and sour beer selections.

Liberty Station's El Jardin is Going Casual

The acclaimed Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded restaurant in Liberty Station has shuttered for a revamp and will reopen in late August as El Jardin Cantina. Operated by Rise and Shine Restaurant Group, the eatery will have a new focus on casual dining, with its previous menu swapped out for tacos, classic Mexican dishes, and margaritas. El Jardin’s star chef, Claudette Zepeda-Wilkins will not be part of this project, the restaurant group said.

City Tacos Preps Three New Locations

The North Park taco experts will open three more locations before the year’s end. The first is due in Encinitas this September, in the Lumberyard Shopping Center, and will feature new menu options. After that, City Tacos plans to land on Mission Boulevard in Pacific Beach in the fall, followed by a launch in Sorrento Valley in December. In addition to its North Park eatery, City Tacos also has locations in downtown La Mesa and in Imperial Beach, where it opened earlier this year in conjunction with Mike Hess Brewing.

Soft-Serve Ice Cream Shop Swings Into Mira Mesa

SomiSomi, a dessert haven hailing from Koreatown in Los Angeles, has opened an outpost in Mira Mesa. Specializing in soft-serve ice cream – with flavors ranging from matcha to coffee and black sesame – the sweets shop also bakes up fresh fish-shaped waffle cones and pastries filled with custard, red bean, and more.

Where to Eat Brunch Right Now

Eater has a guide to San Diego's favorite weekend pastime: brunching. From bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys to avocado toast and egg-centric dishes, here's a handy map of 15 top local spots where you can soak up the summer sun, day-drink, and indulge in brunch bites.