Eater San Diego: Liberty Public Market Adds Asian Desserts
Eater San Diego: Liberty Public Market Adds Asian Desserts

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

Published 2 hours ago

    Duo Confections
    Duo Confections has set up shop at Liberty Public Market. The spot specializes in Hong Kong-style bubble waffles: egg-shaped, crispy treats filled with gelato and toppings.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a first look at the newest tenant setting up shop at Liberty Public Market. Two sweet, delicious words: Bubble Waffles.

    Bubble Waffles Pop Up in Liberty Station
    Popular farmers market vendor DuO Confections is the newest tenant at Liberty Public Market, bringing Hong Kong-style bubble waffles to the food hall. Offered in flavors that include black sesame and chocolate, the eggy, crisp – and downright beautiful – waffles can be paired with gelato and various sweet toppings.

    Kansas City-Style Barbecue Lands in Poway
    Opening this weekend at Old Poway Village is the first restaurant for mobile barbecue outfit, Smokin' J's BBQ. The eatery specializes in slow-smoked, Kansas City-style barbecue ranging from brisket and baby back ribs to pulled pork and smoked chicken. Also cookin’ in the kitchen: comfort food sides made from scratch, including mac and cheese and collard greens, from scratch.

    Slater's 50/50 Founder Launches Fast-Casual Concepts
    The owner of Slater's 50/50 has opened two adjacent eateries in the Regents Marketplace complex across from Westfield UTC. Spitfire Tacos specializes in creative tacos featuring spit-roasted meats, while Head Lettuce offers an array of healthy but hearty chopped salads. 

    European-Style Bistro and Bakery Coming to Pacific Beach
    La Jolla café La Clochette Du Coin is building a larger location on Cass Street in Pacific Beach that will feature an all-day eatery and an in-house bakery cooking up fresh-based bread and a variety of pastries. Due by the end of the year, it will also include a sidewalk patio.

    Where to Enjoy a Cocktail Right Now in San Diego
    Just in time for the holiday weekend comes Eater's latest guide to where to drink cocktails around town. From recently-opened drinking dens to local bars offering festive holiday decorations and cocktails, discover a spot to sip to something new and boozy. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

