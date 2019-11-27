Duo Confections has set up shop at Liberty Public Market. The spot specializes in Hong Kong-style bubble waffles: egg-shaped, crispy treats filled with gelato and toppings.

Bubble Waffles Pop Up in Liberty Station

Popular farmers market vendor DuO Confections is the newest tenant at Liberty Public Market, bringing Hong Kong-style bubble waffles to the food hall. Offered in flavors that include black sesame and chocolate, the eggy, crisp – and downright beautiful – waffles can be paired with gelato and various sweet toppings.

Kansas City-Style Barbecue Lands in Poway

Opening this weekend at Old Poway Village is the first restaurant for mobile barbecue outfit, Smokin' J's BBQ. The eatery specializes in slow-smoked, Kansas City-style barbecue ranging from brisket and baby back ribs to pulled pork and smoked chicken. Also cookin’ in the kitchen: comfort food sides made from scratch, including mac and cheese and collard greens, from scratch.

Slater's 50/50 Founder Launches Fast-Casual Concepts

The owner of Slater's 50/50 has opened two adjacent eateries in the Regents Marketplace complex across from Westfield UTC. Spitfire Tacos specializes in creative tacos featuring spit-roasted meats, while Head Lettuce offers an array of healthy but hearty chopped salads.

European-Style Bistro and Bakery Coming to Pacific Beach

La Jolla café La Clochette Du Coin is building a larger location on Cass Street in Pacific Beach that will feature an all-day eatery and an in-house bakery cooking up fresh-based bread and a variety of pastries. Due by the end of the year, it will also include a sidewalk patio.

Where to Enjoy a Cocktail Right Now in San Diego

Just in time for the holiday weekend comes Eater's latest guide to where to drink cocktails around town. From recently-opened drinking dens to local bars offering festive holiday decorations and cocktails, discover a spot to sip to something new and boozy.