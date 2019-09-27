Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a first peek at celeb chef Brian Malarkey's latest offering: a swanky Asian-inspired restaurant in downtown San Diego.

Brian Malarkey Unveils Opulent Downtown Restaurant

The big-name team behind Little Italy's successful Herb & Wood has revealed its next big-budget project, Animae, which slots into the ground floor of Pacific Gate by Bosa, an ultra-luxurious condominium development downtown. Cloaked in velvet, this new offering from celebrity chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer – of the Puffer Malarkey Collective – features gold accents and a dramatic cocktail bar backed by a custom mural. The menu, headed up by executive chef Joe Magnanelli, is an untraditional mix of Asian and Western flavors, ranging from kimchi clams with prosecco to Thai-style mushrooms with burrata.

Cohn Restaurant Group to Operate 4 Patio Properties

Amidst fraud allegations against the embattled owner of the Patio Group restaurants, the well-established Cohn Restaurant Group announced it will be taking custody of four of its holdings, including The Patio on Lamont and Saska's in Mission Beach. All other Patio properties have either shuttered already or are set to close after San Diego Restaurant Week. NBC 7 has more coverage of this here.

The Friendly Launches North Park Burger Bar

The popular 30th Street pizzeria has opened The Friendly Tavern on University Avenue, which is dedicated to a straightforward menu of burgers, fries, and onion rings. The space, formerly Carnitas' Snack Shack's original location, has been repainted and refreshed and now features an upgraded patio bar pouring Fall Brewing beer and cocktails.

Dunkin' Plots Major San Diego Expansion

While the coffee and doughnut mega-chain gears up to open a drive-thru location in Hillcrest, it announced two additional outposts that will open by the end of the year. The first is a next-generation concept on C Street in downtown San Diego featuring digital kiosks and coffee beverages on tap. The other is in La Jolla and will feature more sit-down seating and a design that reflects Dunkin's European stores.

Vegan Japanese Restaurant Coming to Convoy

The owner of RakiRaki Ramen & Tsukemen is replacing Pokirrito, his poke and sushi burrito concept, with The Yasai by RakiRaki, a new Japanese eatery with an all-vegan menu. Due in November on Convoy Street, this spot will be paired with the RakiRaki locations in Kearny Mesa and Little Italy, and will serve a menu that includes vegan sushi, ramen and more.