The eastbound lanes on state Route 905 will close this Sunday for 12 hours, Caltrans announced.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. eastbound lanes from Caliente Ave. and La Media Road will be closed for testing of new technology, Caltrans said.

All motorist will be detoured to the Caliente Ave. off-ramp where then they will follow detour signs until they reach the eastbound SR-905 La Mesa Rd. on-ramp.

For more information, visit the Caltrans website.