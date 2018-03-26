East Village Block Party to Celebrate Padres Opening Weekend

As the San Diego Padres swing into their opening weekend at the end of this month, Friars fans can celebrate the start of baseball season with a two-day block party near the ballpark.

The East Village Association (EVA) will host its 8th annual Opening Weekend Block Party on March 30 and March 31, a free community festival on J Street, between 6th and 10th avenues near Petco Park. The block party runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The all-ages event features food and drink vendors lining the streets of the East Village, plus an interactive game zone and live music from Caliber. Basically, it’s the ultimate tailgate party among baseball fans.

The March 31 round of the party is dubbed “Pet Saturday,” as festivities that day include a pet expo and “Four-Legged Fan Fashion Show” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday’s fun also includes a free, 18+ boxing class presented by The Boxing Club at 12:15 p.m.

Parking downtown will be at a premium, so it may be a good idea to take public transit to the East Village. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) typically ramps up service for Padres Opening Weekend; check the MTS website for updates on that.

The Padres take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park on March 29, March 30 and March 31. Tickets start at $16.