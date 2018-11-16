East Village Rape Suspect in Custody

A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly raping a woman in East Village nearly two weeks ago, police said.

Gary Ryan Cushinberry was arrested around 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 17th Street, about five blocks from where the alleged crime happened, San Diego police Lt. Jason Weeden said.

Cushinberry allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 in the 400 block of 13th Street, near San Diego Central Library, he said.

The victim was walking back to her car when Cushinberry allegedly grabbed her from behind, pulled her into the bushes and raped her, Weeden said.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect the next day and, through tips and several leads, led investigators to Cushinberry.

He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on one count of rape, two counts of sexual penetration by force and one count of sexual battery.