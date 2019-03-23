The San Diego Padres are returning to Petco Park for what sports enthusiasts believe will be a spectacular season and Opening Day will include a block party dedicated to those with unwavering faith in the Friars.

The annual East Village Opening Day Block Party goes down from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 28) and 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday (March 29) along J Street, between 6th and 10th avenues, just outside the ballpark. For the past nine years, the free, all-ages community street fair has signaled the beginning of baseball season in San Diego.

As usual, the celebration will feature live entertainment, family-friendly games, baseball-themed drinks, food vendors and a craft beer and spirits garden. Little sluggers will enjoy a fun zone filled with activities. On Friday, the block party includes a pet expo and pet fashion show where fans are encouraged to bring their furry companions.

As fans enjoy the street festival, the Padres will take on the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Opening Day; Friday’s game is at 7:10 p.m. The Padres will also play the Giants on Saturday and Sunday, at 5:40 p.m. and 1:10 p.m., respectively. Tickets to the games can be purchased on the Padres website.

Images: Manny Machado Through the Years

Parking in downtown San Diego will be at a premium on Opening Day and into the weekend, so fans may want to rely on public transit, including the trolley, to get to the ballpark and block party. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System typically boosts service around opening weekend; you can keep an eye on the trolley and bus schedule here.

The Opening Day Block Party is hosted by the East Village Association, a nonprofit organization that works to support businesses in the neighborhood and keep the East Village vibrant with arts, culture, education, and entertainment. The East Village spans 130 blocks in downtown San Diego, where more than 700 businesses operate daily, including restaurants, hotels and, of course, Petco Park.

By the way, NBC 7 SportsWrap will be following the Padres’ every move this season, with NBC 7’s Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp talking baseball weekly on their new podcast, “On Friar.” We’ll also bring you coverage of the team on NBC7.com in our special San Diego Padres section here.