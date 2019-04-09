Mary's Donuts Expands to El Cajon

A small, family-owned doughnut shop in San Diego’s East County just got a little bit bigger: Mary’s Donuts, a staple in Santee for the past 35 years, has opened a new location in El Cajon churning out both sweets and sandwiches.

The spinoff is called Main Street Donuts & Deli, and is located at 172 East Main St., near the downtown El Cajon courthouse and the Magnolia Performing Arts Center (formerly the East County Performing Arts Center), set to reopen this fall.

Joel Scalzitti, co-owner of Mary’s Donuts, told NBC 7 the doughnut-deli hybrid will host its grand opening this Saturday. On the menu, Scalzitti said patrons will find brand-new sandwiches and classic doughnuts built using family recipes perfected by his aunt, Mary Hennesy, over the past four decades.

The classics include Mary’s huge apple fritters, custard and raspberry-filled cream puffs, and raised doughnuts and cake doughnuts, to name a few. Fans will also find a maple bacon creation and those tasty crumb doughnuts East County has come to know and love.

Scalzitti said the deli side of the shop will offer sandwiches with names inspired by the nearby courthouse, such as The Judge, The Misdemeanor and Failed to Appear. Many of the sandwiches are stacked on Mary’s flakey, famous croissants, which are also baked fresh daily.

This isn’t the brand’s first time delving into the world of sandwiches.

A few years ago, Mary’s Donuts opened a tiny shop in downtown Lakeside – at 10101 Maine Ave. – that also sells sandwiches. Scalzitti said he and his aunt had been looking to expand upon the deli concept and had been eyeballing possible locations around the county.

When he saw the site in El Cajon, he knew it was the right fit.

“We look for buildings with character,” Scalzitti told NBC 7. “And this spot in El Cajon looks right. We hope to bring a spark to downtown El Cajon.”

Scalzitti said the inside of Main Street Donuts & Deli will also have some character. He plans to fill the shop with retro décor and classic car memorabilia as a nod to the community’s weekly Cajon Classic Cruise Car Shows. He’s not sure, just yet, if the walls will display photographs of patrons – a signature of the original location in Santee.

What he does know, however, is that he and his family will pour their hearts into their latest project.

Scalzitti said Hennesy has been a doughnut-maker all her life and, even today, comes into Mary’s Donuts at 4 a.m. to personally conduct quality control. She likes to make sure her recipes are being followed and that quality is at the forefront of the family business.

Scalzitti follows suit, also arriving at the shop bright and early.

“This is my passion. These 4 a.m. wake-up calls – I’m there because I want to be there,” he said.

El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell said the community – which is experiencing a development boom – is very excited to welcome this division of Mary’s Donuts to its downtown landscape.

"I am excited about the transformation taking place downtown,” Mitchell told NBC 7. “The doughnut shop and deli is just one example of the many new businesses taking root just steps away from the Magnolia Performing Arts Center which is on schedule to reopen this fall."

By the way, if you ever want to visit Mary’s flagship Santee shop, you can find it at 8959 Carlton Hills Blvd., inside a shopping centered anchored by a GTM Discount General Store. The doughnut shop moved to that location back in March 2016 after operating out of a tiny, free-standing building on Mission Gorge Road for more than 33 years. Although that move, at that time, was a big deal for Mary’s Donuts, patrons followed the store to its new location just a few blocks away.

Scalzitti said the brand’s fan base is loyal.

And, for those huge, piping-hot apple fritters and decadent doughnuts, he hopes they will follow them anywhere.