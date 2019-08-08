East County Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges Against a Minor

An East County man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he repeatedly sexually abused a little girl.

Shaun Crocker, 34, is charged with six felony counts of molesting a child under the age of 14.

Crocker was arrested this week by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department's Family Protection Detail, who said Crocker knew his victim and that no other victims have come forward.

Court documents show Crocker is accused of improper touching, including touching the little girl’s private parts over a period of three months last year.

“They are serious charges. We obviously take child molestation very seriously and they are state prison charges. There is the allegation on the complaint that there is substantial sexual contact or conduct, which means you cannot get probation for these offenses," said Jessica Paugh, Deputy District Attorney.

Because of the seriousness of the charges and the vulnerable age of the child, Crocker’s bail was set at $1 million. If convicted he faces up to 18 years in prison.