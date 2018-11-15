East County Bar Raises Money for Borderline Shooting and Fire Victims

NBC 7's Erika Cervantes reports from the El Cajon bar where an event is raising money for victims of two Southern California tragedies. (Published Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018)

An East County bar is doing what it can to lend support to victims of both natural disasters and senseless violence in Southern California

Renegade Country in El Cajon held an event Thursday to fundraise for victims of the fires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the victims of the Borderline Bar and Grill Shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Jackie Krebs, a friend of shooting victim Justin Meek, said the event was a way to continue sending love to her longtime friends that are hurting.

"While they're up there, they're trying to deal with this tragedy and emotionally deal with that. Meanwhile, they have to pack up their house and be protected from the fires and they've lost a lot in the fires. So, it's a double tragedy for a lot of these families,” Krebs said.

Meek was a Coronado High School graduate who was working as a bouncer at the bar when the deadly shooting took place. His sister was also at the bar for a college night event but was not hurt. Krebs is close with both siblings.

The owner of Renegade Country told NBC 7 a portion of the proceeds raised Thursday will go to fire victims. The bar also accepted monetary donations for the shooting victims, which it vowed to match.

She said she plans to drive the donations up north herself and drop them off to organizations already helping victims of the tragedies.