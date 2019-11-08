Strongest in a Series of Earthquakes Shakes the Ventura County Coast

Earthquakes measuring magnitude-3.6 and 3.5 were reported early Friday west of Ventura, where dozens of quakes have rattled the area this week.

Light shaking was reported as far away as Ojai, but most reports came in from Ventura, followed by Oxnard. Other communities that reported shaking include Oak View and Santa Paula in Ventura County, and Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County.

The quakes were two of several that have been reported in the same area this week, including magnitude-3.2 and 3.4 earthquakes on Thursday.

"Today's Ventura quakes are really, REALLY normal," seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted Thursday. "Most quakes don't happen alone."

About 40 earthquakes, most around magnitude 2.0 and below, have been reported in the region in the last 24 hours.