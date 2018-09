A powerful earthquake struck near Fiji Thursday.

The 7.8 magnitude temblor struck about 63 miles off the coast of Suva, a city with the population of 77,000 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at 3:45 a.m. local time or 8:45 a.m. PT.

The event was originally reported as an 8.1 magnitude earthquake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and there was no threat to Hawai'i.