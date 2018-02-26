Earthquake Rattles Anza Borrego

An earthquake measuring a preliminary magnitude of 3.8 occurred at 10:44 a.m. Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The epicenter was located 61 miles northeast of San Diego, 11 miles east of Anza, California and 18 miles southwest of La Quinta, California.

No damage or injury reports were received, according to the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District.

The rumbling lasted about 1.5 seconds, according to Katherine Girvin, Borrego Springs Elementary, and Middle/High School Principal. She said there was no damage on any campus.

All staff and students at the middle/high school campus were fine, Girvin said. The staff and students at the elementary school didn't feel the quake, she added.

Several residents in San Diego County reported weak shaking to the USGS "Did you feel it?" survey.

They include Escondido, Encinitas, El Cajon, Ramona, Valley Center, Alpine, Oceanside, San Marcos, Poway and Spring Valley.

First Alert Weather Winter Storm Warning Issued for San Diego County

Did you feel it? Share your experience with us through the NBC 7 San Diego Facebook page.



