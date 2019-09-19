The suspect's parents said in a statement that their son is now a part of a "history of evil," but said their sadness pales in comparison to the pain their son has caused. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

Prosecutors will present evidence Thursday to convince a judge that a San Diego man should stand trial on charges he led a hate-motivated attack on congregants at a Poway synagogue weeks after attempting to set fire to an Escondido mosque.

The preliminary hearing for John T. Earnest, 20 of San Diego, is scheduled to begin in a California courtroom in downtown San Diego on Thursday.

Earnest has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder, both with hate-crime and gun allegations, and arson of a house of worship, which will be the focus of Thursday's hearing.

The Mount Carmel High School graduate and Cal State San Marcos nursing student also faces more than 110 federal charges in connection with the two attacks, according to U.S. prosecutors.

The suspected gunman is believed to have acted alone when he burst into the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27, the last day of Passover, and opened fire with an assault rifle, killing beloved community member Lori Gilbert-Kaye and injuring three others, including the synagogue's rabbi and an 8-year-old girl, Noya Dahan.

Court documents said Earnest dialed 911 after fleeing the synagogue in his car and said: "I just shot up a synagogue."

He went on to tell the dispatcher he did it "because Jewish people are destroying the white race," according to an affidavit. He was quickly arrested without a struggle.

The 911 call is expected to be presented as evidence at the preliminary hearing, along with his alleged manifesto, which was posted just before the attack at the synagogue, according to the Associated Press.

Weeks before the synagogue shooting, Earnest allegedly poured flammable liquid on the side door of the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque Escondido before early morning prayer in an attempt to set it on fire, according to charging documents. Graffiti that referenced the deadly New Zealand mosque shootings was scrawled outside.

He is believed to have take responsibility for the mosque arson in an online posting. In it, he said he was inspired by the New Zealand mosque attacks that left 51 people dead and the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Earnest boasted about how "easy" it is to burn down or shoot up a mosque, synagogue, immigration center, or "traitorous" politicians, according to court documents.

Authorities said Earnest frequented dark corners of the web that often post extremist, racist and violent views. In one posting, he said, "As an individual, I can only kill so many Jews."

Earnest is believed to have purchased the AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle from San Diego Guns on Mission Gorge Road the day before the synagogue shooting, according to warrants unsealed after a push from a coalition of local media, including NBC 7.

Prosecutors said the weapon was fully loaded with a 10-round magazine but appeared to jam at the entrance of the synagogue. That's when an off-duty Border Patrol agent grabbed the handgun of a parishioner and fired at least four rounds as the suspect ran out the door.

The warrants also reveal officers found a Smith and Wesson M&P-15 rifle in the suspect’s car, along with five loaded magazines and a black helmet with a GoPro camera attached.

Some questioned how Earnest purchased the gun, given a new California law that went into effect Jan. 1, 2019, banning anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing a firearm. The law does have some exceptions.

According to the warrants, San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputies found a “hunting certificate” in Earnest’s bedroom but some question its validity.

Earnest does not have a criminal history and has no apparent connection with white supremacist groups, according to San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.

"There is no indication at this point in the investigation that Earnest was part of an organized group. We believe he acted alone and without outside support in carrying out the attack," deputies said in a statement.