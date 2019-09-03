Is it fall yet? Warm, muggy weather blanketed San Diego County Wednesday and it looks like the uncomfortable conditions are going to stick around.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said monsoonal moisture is to blame for the mugginess. She said the conditions will likely also bring thunderstorms – once again – to San Diego’s mountains.

“So, that means, by the afternoon, mountains and deserts will still have a chance for a couple of thunderstorms,” Parveen explained, as she forecasted temperatures of 108 in Borrego Springs and 84 in Julian.

Parveen said the chances of thunderstorms in the mountains and desert will last through Thursday, before drying up and, hopefully, cooling down.

The NBC 7 First Alert Forecast showed temps in the mid-80s along the coast Wednesday, and mid-90s inland.

The National Weather Service in San Diego said the humidity and heat would linger through the work week throughout the county. Parveen said the entire county could expect a slight cool-down as the weekend arrives.

Just one day prior, San Diego's mountains and deserts were hit with thunderstorms, a flash flood warning and watch, and even pea-sized hail over Palomar Mountain.

The areas impacted by the wild weather on Labor Day included Anza, Warner Springs, State Route 79 between Warner Springs and Oak Grove, Borrego Palm Canyon, and Lake Henshaw, to name a few places. Thunderstorms there produced more than an inch of heavy rain. Palomar Mountain had seen at least a half-inch of rain by 9 p.m. Monday.