Margaret Hunter (C) is the center of the FBI investigation according to a report published on Politico on Thursday. House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, administers the House oath to Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2011.

A story published Thursday by Politico cites multiple sources as saying GOP Congressman Duncan Hunter, Jr.’s wife is at the center of the FBI’s investigation.

Margaret Hunter served as her husband's campaign manager and allegedly used the campaign's credit card for non-campaign expenses.

The Politico piece states it has interviewed dozens of lawmakers, congressional aides and former staffers as well as other people close to the investigation.

It alleges Margaret Hunter made trips to surf shops and other stores and that those shopping expenses were under investigation by the FBI.

US Rep Duncan Hunter Discusses Finance Investigation

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R - 50th District) answered questions in a town hall Saturday and explained the questions surrounding his campaign finances. (Published Saturday, March 11, 2017)

NBC 7 has reported on the investigation into campaign finance spending by Hunter.

The political funds he had spent over a nearly two-year period went to hotels as far away as Italy, posh department stores and restaurants, cigars, entertainment, jewelry, groceries, dental services, airfare, health care, school tuition, electricity, water, and cable TV at his home in Alpine.

The congressman has publicly admitted that mistakes were made and funds were repaid. Click here to see how he discussed the investigation at a March 2017 town hall.

Hunter has reimbursed more than $60,000 to cover campaign committee payments that went to personal and family expenses, including airline travel by a pet rabbit.

In May, NBC 7 learned cigar lounges and hotels showed up as venues for campaign spending by Hunter.

Filings by Hunter's campaign showed nearly $2,000 spent at a Las Vegas hotel and bar and $353 worth of food and beverages at the Alpine Tobacco Company, in his Congressional district.

Hunter’s people cited sloppy records and bookkeeping and said the expenses were reimbursed.

The San Diego Union-Tribune has reported $61,000 in tabs at bars and restaurants, $38,000 in hotel charges, $49,000 in transportation costs and $24,000 in grocery and retail charges were not reimbursed.

When asked for information regarding a report in the San Diego Union-Tribune on a grand jury subpoena issued in the investigation, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice said "no comment."

Breaking Deputy Crashes During East County Pursuit

A search warrant made public in August revealed federal officials searched the office of the congressman's campaign treasurer in Alexandria, Virginia.

In the February 23 search, FBI agents were looking for campaign spending records and communications between Hunter, his wife and aides as well as the Hunter family's travel records.



