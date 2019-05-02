A dump truck spilled tons of gravel along a quarter-mile stretch of northbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Thursday, causing traffic delays and a huge mess on the busy freeway. (Published 30 minutes ago)

A dump truck hauling a huge load of gravel spilled tons of the small rocks across northbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista Thursday, creating a mess on the freeway.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said the gravel spill happened just after 11:30 a.m. along I-805, just north of H Street.

Bettencourt said the dump truck’s door opened on the belly of the trailer, spilling gravel across all lanes of the freeway. The spill spanned about a quarter-mile.

Caltans crews brought in sweepers to clean up the mess while CHP officials shut down part of the freeway for several hours. CHP officials worried that the rocks would be kicked up by motorists and possibly cause accidents.

Cars were backed up for miles. Officials said drivers would likely experience delays in the area for several more hours.