Ducklings Rescued From Storm Drain in Chula Vista

Chula Vista firefighters made a lifesaving rescue Sunday, but it’s probably not what you think. The team of first responders rescued more than a dozen trapped ducklings.

The 13 ducklings were found in a storm drain near Showroom Place and Fenton Street. The mother duck was nearby but ended up flying away.

"At this point without the mother, we'll just have to take them so they can be fostered out." Said Chula Vista Animal Control Officer Jaime Valles.

To get the ducklings out of the drain, firefighters had to scoop a basket in the drain and scoop them out.

No one knows how long the ducklings were trapped. Luckily, people nearby heard them.

"It sounds like some patrons were leaving a church parked right next to the drain,” says Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Rich Brocchini. “They heard the ducklings down there and then they called the security guard and the security guard called us."

The ducklings are at the animal shelter and in a few days will go to "Project Wildlife". When they're old enough the ducklings will be released into the wild.