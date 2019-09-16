Dry Lightning Could Spark Wildfires Monday: NWS

Dry lightning could pose a wildfire risk for San Diego County's coast, mountains and deserts on Monday.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop into the evening but were not expected to bring much rainfall. The storms would likely produce gusty winds a few dry lightning strikes, according to the National Weather Service.

The combination of gusty winds and low humidity is elevating the chance for wildfires, especially in the mountain foothills and deserts.

"Any strikes would likely be isolated, but with dry vegetation and lack of rain, could pose an increased risk of fire starts," the NWS said in a tweet.

Fire weather was expected to be elevated on Wednesday as well.

Overall, weather in San Diego this week was expected to be cooler and more humid than last week, NBC 7 weathercaster Ashley Matthews said.

No watches or warnings were in effect.