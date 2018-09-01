Drunken Driving Arrests Up on First Day of Labor Day Weekend

Officers are out in force to make sure no one is driving drunk this weekend. NBC 7's Ericka Cervantes has the details. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Authorities are out in force weekend for Labor Day looking for drunken drivers. So far this weekend, the numbers of arrests have increased, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers arrested 29 people for suspected DUI violations between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday in San Diego, up from 18 last year, the agency said.

A suspected drunken driver was responsible for a crash on Morena Boulevard near Costco on Saturday, a day where officers are cracking down on drunken drivers.

San Diego police said the driver lost control of his truck, hit a pole and slammed into a parked car. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Statewide, 307 people were arrested for suspected DUI on the first night of the three-day holiday weekend, the CHP said. The number was up from 293 in 2017.

Six people were killed in traffic accidents across the state during the same period, though, none occurred in San Diego County.