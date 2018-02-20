NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports form outside the university's public gym where DEA agents seized the contraband form a locker inside. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

1 Arrested After DEA Finds Drugs, Gun in Gym Locker at SDSU

A man is behind bars after drugs and a weapon were found inside a gym locker at San Diego State University (SDSU) on Tuesday.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were seen leaving the Aztec Recreation Center (ARC) with evidence that agents later confirmed were prescription drugs, cocaine and a handgun.

Agents have not yet tested the prescription drugs to know what pills they are, but they have arrested Christopher Hudson, 25, on drug charges.

It's unclear at this time if Hudson was a student at SDSU. He's scheduled to be formally charged in court Thursday.

The ARC is a public gym open to anyone, student or non-student, willing to pay for a membership.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.