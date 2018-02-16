4 Arrested After Investigation into Bay Terraces Home Finds Guns, Drugs - NBC 7 San Diego
4 Arrested After Investigation into Bay Terraces Home Finds Guns, Drugs

By Christina Bravo

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    SDPD

    An investigation into a home in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego that reportedly caused problems for neighbors led to the arrest of four men and the recovery of multiple weapons and drugs Thursday.

    Officers with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) were casing a home in the 7600 block of Prairie Mound Way, just north of State Route 54, at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving numerous complaints from the community about the home in a residential neighborhood just off Paradise Valley Road, SDPD Lt. Manny Del Toro said.

    Neighbors reported to SDPD that drug activity was being conducted in front of the house and that the home had homelessness issues.

    During the investigation, SDPD was able to gather information that allowed them to arrest three men on charges of the transportation and sale of a controlled substance, Del Toro said. A fourth man was arrested on an outstanding auto theft warrant.

    Police recovered About two pounds of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber rifle a replica AR-15 rifle, and a replica semi-automatic handgun during the investigation.

