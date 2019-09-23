Drugs, Cars and Suicides Lead San Diego Deaths

Drug use, drinking and vehicles continue to be the leading causes of deaths investigated by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to its recently released 2018 Annual Report.

Insight into the causes of death for thousands of San Diegans reveals an increase in suicides, fentanyl and methamphetamine overdoses, and a large gender difference. Men accounted for more than double of the investigated deaths, 2,196 men compared to 1,034 women.

“Every case represents a person’s death, mourned by loved ones and friends,” said County Medical Examiner Dr. Glenn Wagner.

Bathtub and spa drownings more than doubled from 2017 to 2018, 11 to 28. In other news though, motorcycle wreck related deaths decreased by about 50 percent to 48 people.

Nearly 500 people were killed by falling, mainly inside their homes, but also out in nature such as from mountains and beach cliffs. Firearm deaths totaled 235 people, 61 in homicides and 174 in suicides.

Last year more than 22,000 deaths occurred in the county, but the Medical Examiner’s Office was asked to investigate 8,346. From those investigations, 5,115 deaths were determined natural and needed no further investigation, leaving 3,232 for full investigations.

The current 2019 year cannot be analyzed fully yet, but the first quarter of 2019 showed a 16 percent increase in suicides, 98 versus 114 suicides compared to the first quarter of 2018. This matches the trend of increased suicides over the past 10 years, taking population growth into account, according to the County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Suicide remains a significant issue in our communities,” said Dr. Luke Bergmann, director of Behavioral Health Services for the County Health and Human Services Agency.

“But suicide can be prevented if we know the signs, find the words to talk openly about suicide and reach out for resources and support,” Bergmann added.

If you or someone you know needs help call the Access & Crisis Line at 888-724-7240 (7 days a week/24 hrs a day and multiple languages available).

Read the full press release here. To find pass reports click here.