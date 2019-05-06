Drizzly Week Ahead as 2 Storm Systems Hit San Diego

Rainy weather will return to San Diego this week starting with some light rainfall in North County on Monday, forecasters said.

Light showers were touching down in areas like Fallbrook, Bonsall, Oceanside and Escondido before 5 a.m. Monday and were expected to move south as the day progressed.

The best chance of showers was in the late morning and afternoon though some light sprinkles would linger into Tuesday morning, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible in some areas from this storm system.

The possibility for rainfall was expected to continue throughout the week as another weather system pushes into the region on Thursday.

No watches or warnings were issued for the week.

