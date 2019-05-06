Drizzly Week Ahead as 2 Storm Systems Hit San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex...
logo_sd_2x
Breakfast Buzz

Breakfast Buzz

Your morning dose of need-to-know news, weather and more.

Drizzly Week Ahead as 2 Storm Systems Hit San Diego

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

    Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019 (Published 3 hours ago)

    Rainy weather will return to San Diego this week starting with some light rainfall in North County on Monday, forecasters said. 

    Light showers were touching down in areas like Fallbrook, Bonsall, Oceanside and Escondido before 5 a.m. Monday and were expected to move south as the day progressed.

    The best chance of showers was in the late morning and afternoon though some light sprinkles would linger into Tuesday morning, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. 

    Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible in some areas from this storm system. 

    The possibility for rainfall was expected to continue throughout the week as another weather system pushes into the region on Thursday.  

    No watches or warnings were issued for the week. 

    [273568751,C]]

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices