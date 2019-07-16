Drivers Met With Dense Fog on San Diego Roadways - NBC 7 San Diego
Drivers Met With Dense Fog on San Diego Roadways

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Morning commuters in the North County and the South Bay were experiencing dense fog on the roadways Tuesday. 

    A dense fog advisory was issued through 8 a.m. Tuesday for San Diego's coastal areas, including the cities of Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City and San Diego.

    The advisory is issued when visibility is reduced to less than a quarter-mile. The National Weather Service said there will be pockets of fog along Interstate 5 and I-805 that will have low visibility. 

    Drivers are encouraged to slow down and to use low-beam headlights. 

    Flights from San Diego International Airport may also be affected though no delays were reported before 9 a.m. Check flight status here

