2 Men May Be Charged in SR-78 Confrontation Caught on Video: CHP

NBC 7 has obtained video showing what appears to be a road rage incident in the North County captured on another driver's mobile phone. The confrontation happened Thursday on State Route 78 west of College Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol told NBC 7 they are aware of the incident and are investigating it. No arrests have been made or citations have been issued.

California Highway Patrol officials said both drivers may face charges in an apparent road rage confrontation that was captured on video.

NBC 7 aired the video that was recorded Thursday on State Route 78 near College Boulevard.

Another driver caught the incident in which one man is standing outside a Ford Escape, appears to spit at the driver and then return to the driver's side of a BMW convertible.

Then, in the video, the Ford Escape moves forward and sideswipes the BMW, tipping over onto its side as a result.

Officers with the CHP Oceanside office were called to the scene at 4:24 p.m.

The Ford was in the center median. The BMW was no longer at the scene.

After an investigation the CHP is recommending charges against Kevin McCall, 33, of Vista and Andrew Carson Branch, 23, of Escondido, CHP officials said Friday.

Branch, the driver of the Escape, was arrested and booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony assault, officials said.

Misdemeanor charges against the BMW driver, McCall, will be forwarded to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

"Our roadways are no place for highway violence and this type of behavior," said CHP Officer Hope Maxson.