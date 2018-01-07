A red Corvette is barely recognizable after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer on SR-76 near Pala Casino Spa & Resort. The truck burst into flames instantly, CHP said. One person was killed.

A man who was killed when the red Corvette he was driving on a highway in Pala collided with a tractor-trailer, causing it to ignite in flames, was identified Sunday.

Henry Clarke, 44, of Escondido was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Corvette westbound on State Route 76 as a tractor-trailer was heading westbound. As the two vehicles neared Magee Road, Clarke's vehicle began to drift for unknown reasons across the double yellow lines.

The two vehicles crashed head-on at about 4:40 p.m. The tractor-trailer immediately burst into flames.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 52-year-old Sun City resident Jose Solorio, was able to escape on his own and did not sustain any injuries, CHP said.

Clarke died at the scene.

Metal of Clarke's red Corvette was left mangled, barely recognizable.

It was not clear if speed was a factor in the crash.

For hours after the crash, SR-76 was closed in both directions and traffic was being diverted as officers investigated the crash.