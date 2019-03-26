Driver in Fiery El Cajon Crash Identified

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the father of the driver. (Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019)

NBC 7 has learned new information about the man behind the wheel in a fiery crash Monday night in El Cajon that seriously injured four people, one of whom is only 15-years old.

The crash happened on Avocado Avenue at around 9 p.m. when a Toyota mini-van was crashed into a rock embankment, flipped several times and hit a wooden utility pole before being overtaken by flames.

Family members have identified the man behind the wheel of the minivan as 24-year-old Samiullah FNU.

Samiullah FNU, another 24-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old, were ejected from the vehicle amid the crash.

First responders found all four unconscious, lying in the middle of the roadway.

FNU was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital immediately after the crash but it wasn't until Tuesday evening that his father discovered where he was being treated.

Police say they struggled to notify FNU’s family because the minivan was so badly charred that investigators had trouble identifying the make and model.

FNU’s father Hikmatullah told NBC 7 his son is badly injured and remains sedated. He saw him but was unable to speak to him.

FNU's family is unaware of the exact relationship he shares with the other victims of the crash.

His sister says he works as a delivery driver for a company called Genesis and may have been on the job at the time of the crash.

El Cajon police say the minivan was speeding north on avocado avenue near chase avenue when FNU lost control on a curve. The investigation is for now stalled until FNU or any of the other passengers can be interviewed.

The other victims have not yet been identified. While their injuries are serious, all are expected to survive.

FNU’s family told NBC 7 they moved to the U.S. from Afganistan in 2015 and have been living in El Cajon for just six months. FNU’s father says he has been driving for just two years.