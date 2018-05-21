Driver in Deadly I-8 Crash Appears in Court - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver in Deadly I-8 Crash Appears in Court

The crash killed an 18-year-old passenger, and injured two others

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 23 minutes ago

    NBC 7

    The man who fled the scene of a highway crash in Grantville that killed an 18-year-old passenger of his appeared in court for the first time Monday.

    Police say Sijjad Ismael was speeding on westbound Interstate 8 Thursday afternoon when hit another vehicle and lost control.

    His Toyota Avalon rear-ended a Toyota Prius, veered up a hillside that splits east and westbound lanes, hit several trees and rolled back down before coming to rest in the middle of the freeway, CHP said.

    Ismael ran from the crash into a nearby ravine and was arrested shortly after on a nearby freeway off-ramp.

    He was charged Monday with gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death and driving on a suspended license.

    An 18-year-old passenger in the Avalon died at the scene and two others were injured.

    If convicted on all charges, Ismael could spend 12 years behind bars. His next court appearance is in May.

