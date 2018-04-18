Driver Trapped in Bakery Truck Crash on Interstate 15

Rescue crews were working to free a man trapped inside a bakery truck on northbound Interstate 15. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Driver Trapped After Crash into Center Divide on I-15

The driver of a bakery truck was trapped inside the cab after the truck crashed into the center divider of Interstate 15 in Carmel Mountain Ranch.

The collision happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-15.

The engine and cab of the Sadie Rose Bakery truck sustained serious damage with the driver wedged inside.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and Poway Fire crews worked with power equipment to free the driver whose legs were crushed by the engine of the vehicle.

The driver was conscious inside the cab during the rescue.

It took almost an hour for firefighters and emergency personnel to safely remove the driver from the cab.

He was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

No other information was available.

