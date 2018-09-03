A hole was left in the side of an apartment complex after a red Mercedes veered over a hill and crashed into the La Jolla building Monday.

The driver for unknown reasons went over the embankment's edge and down about 20 feet, crashing into the Pacific Gardens Apartments complex at about 9 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

The apartments are located near the intersection of Genessee Avenue and Nobel Drive across from the Westfield UTC mall.

The driver became trapped in the car. It was not clear if the driver was hurt.

Video of the scene showed San Diego Fire-Rescue crews helping a tow truck driver pull the red car back up the embankment.

No other information was available.