Driver Trapped When Car Plows Into Home

A man was trapped inside a car after the car slammed into the side of a home in Chollas View Thursday.

A 92-year-old man was backing out of his driveway and ended up backing about a half of a block down the street.

His vehicle crashed into the side of the home at 381 Saint Rita Court.

Maurice Venegas lives in the home that was damaged and said it's almost impossible to do what the driver did.

"I got here and I see a car into the side of my house. It's a trip," Venegas said.

The driver was transported to the hospital to be checked out. He has no memory of the backward drive down the street.

No one was home at the time of the accident.

Damage seems to be confined to the garage and electrical power.

Venegas said there was a lot of broken glass inside the garage but no damage inside of the home.

"There's a room right next to the garage," he said. "So, almost."