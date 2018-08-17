Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck and seriously injured a skateboarder in Bay Park Thursday night.

The driver and the skateboarder's paths crossed at the intersection of Cowley Way and Mt. Arcadia Boulevard, next to Tecolote Canyon Golf Course, at about 10:38 p.m.

The driver stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and as he began to make his way through struck the skateboarder, who did not stop at the sign, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The driver took off, leaving behind the seriously hurt skateboarder.

Medics arrived and took the skateboarder to a nearby hospital. The extent of his injuries were not known but they were not considered life-threatening, Heims said.

SDPD only described the vehicle as a white or silver pickup truck. No description of the driver was available.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.