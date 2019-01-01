Driver Suspected of Racing Causes Crash on I-805 in Sorrento Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Suspected of Racing Causes Crash on I-805 in Sorrento Valley

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 15 minutes ago

    A driver suspected of racing on Interstate 805 caused a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in Sorrento Valley.

    A Sig Alert was issued for northbound lanes near Sorrento Valley Boulevard and the I-15 transition just after 3 p.m. 

    Officials say the driver of a Nissan 350Z seen mangled in the roadway was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

    Traffic was being rerouted to State Route 56. I-805 was expected to open at around 5 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

