Driver Suspected of Racing Causes Crash on I-805 in Sorrento Valley

A driver suspected of racing on Interstate 805 caused a crash that shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in Sorrento Valley.

A Sig Alert was issued for northbound lanes near Sorrento Valley Boulevard and the I-15 transition just after 3 p.m.

Officials say the driver of a Nissan 350Z seen mangled in the roadway was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

Traffic was being rerouted to State Route 56. I-805 was expected to open at around 5 p.m.

No other information was available.

