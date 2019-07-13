Driver Gunned Down in Bay Terraces

The scene in Bay Terraces overnight where a man was found critically shot inside a car along Paradise Valley Road.

San Diego police approached a stalled car in Bay Terraces late Friday night thinking they were responding to a traffic accident. Instead, they found a driver who had been critically shot inside the car.

San Diego Police Department Acting Lt. Paul Conley said the driver was unconscious – and had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body – when officers found him in the car along the 7000 block of Paradise Valley Road around midnight Saturday.

The SDPD Communications Center had gotten a 911 call at around 11:58 p.m. Friday reporting a possible traffic accident in that part of Bay Terraces. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a single car stopped along the road. No other cars were around, Conley said.

Officers noticed it didn’t look like the car had been in an accident. When they walked up to the driver’s side, they made the grisly discovery of the man gunned down inside the car.

The SDPD said the man was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later. His name has not yet been released by investigators, as police work to notify the victim’s family first.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case; as of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made.

Detectives were still at the scene Saturday. Part of the street was cordoned with yellow police tape at Paradise Valley Road and Zest Street.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.