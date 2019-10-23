A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after the SUV she was driving crashed into a home in Otay Mesa Wednesday.

The Lincoln Navigator was heading eastbound on Palm Avenue when it lost control near Norstad Street at about 3 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

The SUV hit a retaining wall and sheared a hydrant before crashing into a corner home, becoming lodged into a wall leading to the living and dining rooms.

The crash sent a gyser of water flooding the street outside the home.

The driver was arrested about a block away from the crash site. SDPD believes she was attempting to flee the scene. It was not clear what charges she would be facing.

A couple was home at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The damage to the home was not considered severe enough to make the home unlivable, according to SDPD.

No other information was available.

